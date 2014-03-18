MOSCOW, March 18 Russia's central bank has
revoked the licences of three small Moscow-based banks, pressing
its crackdown on money laundering and risky operations in the
country's banking sector.
The central bank said on Tuesday it had revoked licences
from three banks - Russky Zemelny Bank, S-Bank and Bank
Stroikredit. It said it had also revoked the licence of ZAO
MIGOM, which offered a money transfer service.
Since Elvira Nabiullina, a former economy minister and aide
to President Vladimir Putin, became central bank chief in June
last year, the bank has stepped up a campaign to clean up the
banking sector, whittling down Russia's hundreds of banks.
It said in a statement that Russky Zemelny Bank, which
offered credit to small and medium business as well as providing
mortgages, had breached laws against money laundering and on
financing "terrorism". The bank's "dubious" operations amounted
to 15 billion roubles ($413.3 million) in 2013, it said.
S-Bank and Bank Stroikredit were placed under administration
after failing to build the necessary reserves to cushion against
"risky operations", the central bank said.
The bank said it had withdrawn the licence from ZAO MIGOM
for failing to build up reserves and to pay off loans on time.
($1 = 36.2975 Russian Roubles)
