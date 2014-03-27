BRIEF-Black Peony Group to pay cash div 1.07 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.07 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
MOSCOW, March 27 Russia's central bank is ready to take special measures to support banking sector liquidity but sees no need to do so yet, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.
"We are ready to use all standard tools to provide liquidity to our banks," Nabiullina told an investment conference.
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that the government is ready to support banks with emergency measures similar to those used in the financial crisis of 2008-9 but that there is no need as yet. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush)
* Says it will pay 3 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares, as FY 2016 dividend payment