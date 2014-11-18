MOSCOW Nov 18 Russia's central bank said on
Tuesday it would continue to limit rouble liquidity through its
repurchase agreements and foreign currency swaps.
"We do not propose to introduce legal restrictions on
speculators, as we believe that does not make sense," the
central bank said in e-mailed comments.
"But we will continue to limit the provision of rouble
liquidity through repo instruments and foreign currency swaps."
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly;
Editing by Alexander Winning)