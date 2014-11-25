MOSCOW Nov 25 Russia's central bank said on
Tuesday a deficit of foreign liquidity on the domestic market
could last for some time after foreign markets were closed to
many Russian banks and companies by Western sanctions over
Ukraine.
"The situation with the closure of external markets created
imbalances on the foreign exchange market which cannot be
overcome quickly," Igor Dmitriev, head of the bank's monetary
policy department, told Russia's lower house of parliament.
Dmitriev also said that demand for FX repo operations could
increase as companies and banks approach the time when they need
to repay external debts. He added that the situation with rouble
liquidity was manageable.
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Katya Golubkova,
editing by Elizabeth Piper)