MOSCOW Nov 25 Russia's central bank said on Tuesday a deficit of foreign liquidity on the domestic market could last for some time after foreign markets were closed to many Russian banks and companies by Western sanctions over Ukraine.

"The situation with the closure of external markets created imbalances on the foreign exchange market which cannot be overcome quickly," Igor Dmitriev, head of the bank's monetary policy department, told Russia's lower house of parliament.

Dmitriev also said that demand for FX repo operations could increase as companies and banks approach the time when they need to repay external debts. He added that the situation with rouble liquidity was manageable. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)