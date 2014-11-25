(Adds details, more quotes)
MOSCOW Nov 25 A senior Russian central bank
official said on Tuesday that Western sanctions limiting Russian
banks and companies' access to international capital markets
were creating "imbalances" on the currency market that were
difficult to resolve.
Igor Dmitriev, head of the bank's monetary policy
department, also told the lower house of parliament that the
bank would continue to limit rouble liquidity for some time as
part of measures to ease pressure on the Russian currency, which
is down some 25 percent against the dollar this year.
"The situation with the closure of external markets created
imbalances on the foreign exchange market which cannot be
overcome quickly," Dmitriev said.
"The deficit of rouble liquidity is with us for a long time,
and this is in many ways a normal phenomenon for any central
bank, because precisely a structural deficit allows for the
situation to be managed."
Russia's central bank said earlier this month that it would
limit banking-sector rouble liquidity by temporarily cutting the
size of its foreign exchange swap operations and it could alter
the terms of its repurchase agreements for the same reason.
Rouble liquidity refers to short-term funds that the central
bank makes available to the banking sector. Limiting it should
lend support to the rouble, by reducing funds available for
conversion into foreign currencies.
Dmitriev said that demand for the bank's FX repo operations
- which has been relatively limited so far - could increase as
companies and banks' external debts fall due.
He added that the situation with rouble liquidity was
manageable and that the bank offered enough instruments to meet
demand for rouble liquidity.
