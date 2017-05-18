Russia says places two Eurobond issues worth $3 bln
MOSCOW, June 20 Russia has placed two Eurobond issues with a combined value of $3 billion, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.
MOSCOW May 18 The Russian central bank said on Thursday it expected a structural liquidity surplus in the banking sector of between 0.5 trillion roubles and 1 trillion roubles ($8.66 billion-$17.31 billion) at the end of the year.
On the last working day of every month, the banking sector could temporarily swing back to a liquidity deficit, the central bank said in a monthly report on the banking sector and financial markets. ($1 = 57.7626 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Winning)
LONDON, June 20 Sterling fell to a two-month low against the dollar on Tuesday after the Bank of England signalled it was in no rush to raise interest rates given the uncertainty Britain faces as it exits the European Union.