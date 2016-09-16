GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slides on Trump concern, but stocks rise
* Stocks rally on Wall St but end down for the week (Updates to U.S. market close)
MOSCOW, Sept 16 Russia's central bank is fully capable of dealing with excess liquidity for now via deposit auctions, the bank's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, told journalists on Friday.
She said the size of the liquidity surplus would depend on the pace at which Russia spends money from its reserve funds. (Reporting by Alex Winning and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
* Stocks rally on Wall St but end down for the week (Updates to U.S. market close)
DUBAI, May 19 Yemen's Houthi movement said on Friday it had fired a ballistic missile toward the Saudi capital Riyadh and the Arab coalition waging war in Yemen said it had intercepted and destroyed a projectile around 200 km (120 miles) west of the city.