MOSCOW, Sept 16 Russia's central bank is fully capable of dealing with excess liquidity for now via deposit auctions, the bank's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, told journalists on Friday.

She said the size of the liquidity surplus would depend on the pace at which Russia spends money from its reserve funds.