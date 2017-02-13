BRIEF-Lander Sports Development says dividend payment date
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 2
MOSCOW Feb 13 Russia's central bank said on Monday it would use auction operations to compensate for liquidity flows generated by the finance ministry buying foreign currency to replenish the country's fiscal reserves.
In a regular report on liquidity, the central bank added that non-residents had partially closed their long positions in the rouble as a result of the finance ministry announcing the dollar buying programme in late January.
The bank said it expected a structural liquidity surplus to grow by the end of the year, but that a structural liquidity deficit could form at some stage in the coming months. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 2
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB-' final rating to Indonesia-based property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land Tbk's (APLN, BB-/Stable) USD300 million seven-year 5.95% unsecured unsubordinated notes. The assignment of the final rating follows a review of the final documentation materially conforming to the draft documentation previously received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigne