BRIEF-Wandera announces $27.5 mln in funding led by Sapphire Ventures
* Wandera announces $27.5 million in funding led by Sapphire Ventures to extend leadership in mobile security and policy Source text for Eikon:
MOSCOW Dec 8 Russia's central bank could hold rouble repo operations by the end of the year as well as the deposit auctions it holds to absorb liquidity, the bank said in a report on Thursday.
Repos inject liquidity into the economy, the opposite function of deposit auctions.
The central bank also said it expected a liquidity inflow into banks from the Reserve Fund in the first half of December.
The finance ministry is spending the fund to cover the budget deficit.
The central bank report published on Thursday added that November saw the largest outflow of non-resident money from OFZ bonds since January.
It also said non-residents were keeping long positions in the rouble, judging by foreign-currency swap operations. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* Wandera announces $27.5 million in funding led by Sapphire Ventures to extend leadership in mobile security and policy Source text for Eikon:
DUBAI, May 18 Noon, the internet venture of Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, has been dealt a blow ahead of its launch with the departure of its CEO and a number of staff, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.