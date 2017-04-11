BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, April 11 Russia's central bank may reach its inflation target of 4 percent much earlier than it originally expected, First Central Bank Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva told reporters on Tuesday.
"Inflation is at 4.2-4.3 percent now, the target (of 4 percent) is not far away and can be reached much earlier than the end of the year," she said.
Asked about the possibility of a further cut in the key rate at the central bank's meeting this month, Yudayeva said that inflation data was promising so far but that the central bank would evaluate all the information before the meeting. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Polina Devitt/Andrew Osborn)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.