MOSCOW May 17 Russia's overnight interbank lending rates are seen staying slightly below the central bank's key rate in May, the central bank said in a report on Tuesday, pointing to healthy banking sector liquidity.

Money and fixed income markets are pricing in a 25 basis point to 50 basis point cut in the key rate over the next three months, the central bank said.

"The dynamics of long-term rates in the money and debt markets reflect a continuation of market participants' expectations of monetary policy easing in 2016," the central bank said.

The central bank left its key rate unchanged at 11 percent at its last monetary policy meeting in April. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)