RPT-Investors skeptical Ford CEO change will revive stock price
NEW YORK, May 23 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
MOSCOW, June 7 Russia's Deposit Insurance Agency intends to ask the central bank for a 100 billion rouble ($1.54 billion) loan, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moisseev said on Tuesday, the Interfax news agency reported. ($1 = 65.1286 roubles) (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; writing by Jason Bush; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
NEW YORK, May 23 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
WASHINGTON, May 22 Two Wall Street financial regulators would face cuts or major structural changes under President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 budget proposal