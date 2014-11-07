MOSCOW Nov 7 The rouble trimmed losses on
Friday amid market chatter that the central bank was holding a
meeting on the rouble.
A source told Reuters that a meeting was taking place with
Governor Elvira Nabiullina at the moment but would not reveal
more details.
The rouble slid over 3 percent in early trade, weakening
beyond 48 roubles per dollar for the first time. After the
speculation about the meeting emerged, the rouble strengthened
by around 2 percent.
At 0945 GMT, the rouble was still down 1.3 percent from
Thursday's close at 47.49 against the dollar.
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya, Lidia Kelly and Alexander
Winning; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)