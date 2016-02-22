(Repeats Saturday interview, text unchanged)
* Central bank wants to lower risks from forex fluctuations
* Considers tightening banking regulation on forex exposure
* FX risks in real estate, retail sectors - governor
By Elena Fabrichnaya, Oksana Kobzeva and Christian Lowe
MOSCOW, Feb 22 The bulk of banking loans in
Russia should be in roubles to minimise risks related to
currency fluctuations, Elvira Nabiullina, Russian central bank
governor, told Reuters in an interview.
As weak oil and sanctions have knocked the rouble, the
central bank has taken drastic measures, including hiking the
benchmark interest rate in December 2014 to 17 percent. The rate
is now 11 percent.
The central bank has also started tightening regulation to
contain risks related to foreign currency exposure in the
Russian banking system, already asking banks to set aside more
capital against retail forex loans.
"Sharp currency fluctuations which we have seen have shown
that forex risks are very significant both for our banks and for
borrowers," Nabiullina told Reuters.
The central bank had introduced favourable exchange rates
that banks could use to value their foreign-currency assets to
help them minimise the amount of capital they had to set aside
against potential losses. Banks were returned to the market
rates on Jan. 1.
"Forex risks should be lowered to prevent them from turning
into systemic risks. We are now discussing an increase of risk
coefficients for forex loans to companies," Nabiullina said.
The central bank said earlier that the measure to set more
capital aside for forex loans to companies was due to take
effect from April 1.
She added that the central bank was also considering making
banks set aside more reserves for retail and corporate forex
deposits.
ROUBLES TO ROUBLES
Russia is among the top energy producing and exporting
nations globally and its companies include the world's biggest
oil producer, Rosneft, and leading global gas producer
Gazprom, both by volumes.
Nabiullina noted that forex risks are lower for an exporting
company than for one with no forex revenue.
"We don't have a specific estimate (for forex share in
banking assets) but we think that the bulk of loans should be in
roubles," she said.
Nabiullina added that foreign exchange risks were
accumulated in the real estate and retail sectors. "The share of
forex loans is big there but at the same time, there is no forex
revenue in those sectors," she said.
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya, Oksana Kobzeva and Christian
Lowe; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Jason Bush/Ruth
Pitchford)