ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 4 Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday that without structural reform, Russia's economy could only see small growth.

Speaking at a banking conference in Russia's second city of St Petersburg, Nabiullina said the bank expected banks to make a profit next year of around 100 billion roubles ($1.82 billion) and that it would smoothly return to standard bank regulation at the end of 2015.

She said the current economic situation should not delay the introduction of Basel standards. ($1 = 54.9300 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Elena Fabrichnaya, Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Jason Bush)