* Nabiullina says no alternative to floating currency
* Renews threat to conduct ad hoc interventions
* Says Russian financial markets stable
* Central bank under pressure to halt rouble slide
(Adds detail, new quotes)
By Elena Fabrichnaya
MOSCOW, Nov 18 The head of Russia's central bank
defended on Tuesday its decision to float the rouble, saying it
had restricted speculative attacks on the currency and the
country's financial markets were resilient to a slump in oil
prices.
The central bank has been under intense pressure to stem a
slide in the rouble, which has fallen almost 30 percent against
the dollar this year as oil prices have plummeted and sanctions
over the Ukraine crisis have locked Russian firms out of
international capital markets.
Since floating the rouble earlier this month, the bank has
emphasised it reserves the right to carry out large, ad hoc
interventions to defend the currency - a warning Governor Elvira
Nabiullina reiterated.
"A floating exchange rate allows to reduce speculative
pressure on the rouble, which has played a far from minor role
in the currency's recent slide," she told the lower house of
parliament.
"We have warned market players that we are ready to come out
with unexpected interventions if events develop negatively. In
these conditions, speculative strategies become far more risky."
The central bank has spent over $70 billion of its reserves
defending the rouble this year, but still has a $420 billion
cash pile at its disposal.
The rouble's slide has prompted criticism of the bank's
policies from some prominent officials, including one of
President Vladimir Putin's economic advisers, Sergei Glazyev,
who called last month for a fixed exchange rate.
Nabiullina said there was no effective alternative to a
floating exchange rate.
She said continuing to manage the rouble rate would have led
to larger losses of Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves
and that she saw no need for legislative restrictions on
speculation on financial markets.
"The financial markets are stable, the banking sector
continues to function normally, and this reflects the fact that
our financial system is now far more resilient than in previous
years and much better prepared for serious volatility in oil
prices," Nabiullina said.
The rouble has recovered about 4 percent from an all-time
low of 48.65 against the dollar which it touched on Oct 7.
The currency was around 0.7 percent stronger by 1130 GMT on
Tuesday at 46.77, boosted by Russian exporters
buying roubles to meet tax commitments. It showed little
reaction to Nabiullina's comments.
(Additional reporting by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly;
Writing by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning; Editing by Timothy
Heritage and John Stonestreet)