MOSCOW Dec 11 The governor of Russia's central
bank Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday the bank was ready to be
flexible and use non-standard measures to preserve financial
stability.
Speaking after the central bank raised rates by 100 basis
points to curb inflation and halt a sharp slide in the rouble,
Nabiullina told a news conference that Russia could see capital
outflows of up to $120 billion in 2015.
She also said the bank was willing to raise rates further if
inflation risks grew and that the bank could spend around $70
billion in forex interventions in 2015.
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by
Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)