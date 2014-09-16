MOSCOW, Sept 16 The Russian central bank sees
crude oil prices returning to above $100 per barrel in coming
quarters and staying above that mark in 2016-2017, according to
the bank's quarterly monetary policy document published on
Tuesday.
"The Bank of Russia expects that the price of oil for Urals
blend URL-E will return in coming quarters to above $100 per
barrel, taking under consideration the continuation of
geopolitical risks in the Middle East and Ukraine," the Central
Bank said in the document.
On Tuesday, Urals, Russia's main blend, traded at $95.22 per
barrel, contributing to the rouble's weakening to fresh historic
lows against the dollar.
The central bank expects the price to be around $102-$103 in
2016-2017.
