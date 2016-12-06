LONDON Dec 6 Russia's central bank will
probably not significantly revise up its oil price forecasts,
deputy governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Tuesday.
"We see from recent developments there may be some
probability of higher oil prices but also a lot of risks to the
downside," Yudayeva told an investment conference organised by
Moscow Exchange in London.
"Looking at forecasts, we think there is low probability
that we need to significantly revise the base case forecast."
A recent deal between major crude producers to curb output
has raised expectations of higher prices next year.
The central bank has a medium-term oil price forecast of $40
a barrel but also has a second scenario where crude prices could
be as much as $55 per barrel.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Sujata Rao)