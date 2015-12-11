MOSCOW Dec 11 The Russian central bank's base scenario is that oil prices will stay around $50 a barrel for the next three years, bank governor Elvira Nabiullina told a news conference on Friday.

But she said the bank was considering a risk scenario in which oil would be below $40 a barrel, and that there were signs that the chances of this happening had increased.

It would nevertheless be possible to maintain a stable banking sector and foreign exchange market, Nabiullina told the briefing.

