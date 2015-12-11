BRIEF-India's Multi Commodity Exchange of India March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 218.8 million rupees versus 444.5 million rupees year ago
MOSCOW Dec 11 The Russian central bank's base scenario is that oil prices will stay around $50 a barrel for the next three years, bank governor Elvira Nabiullina told a news conference on Friday.
But she said the bank was considering a risk scenario in which oil would be below $40 a barrel, and that there were signs that the chances of this happening had increased.
It would nevertheless be possible to maintain a stable banking sector and foreign exchange market, Nabiullina told the briefing.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* March quarter net profit 218.8 million rupees versus 444.5 million rupees year ago
May 4 First Horizon National Corp said it would buy fellow regional bank Capital Bank Financial Corp for $2.2 billion to boost its presence in the fast-growing U.S. southeast market.