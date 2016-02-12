BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
MOSCOW Feb 12 The Russian central bank's risk scenario envisages oil this year at a price of $25 per barrel, the bank's first deputy governor, Dmitry Tulin, said on Friday.
Tulin said the bank's base case scenario foresaw oil at $35 per barrel this year.
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing