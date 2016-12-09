BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
MOSCOW Dec 9 Russian central bank may review its base scenario in case of stable growth in oil prices, Alexander Morozov, head of the central bank's research department, told reporters in Moscow on Friday. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichaya; writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Polina Devitt)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing