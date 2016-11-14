MOSCOW Nov 14 Russia's central bank should
stick to moderately tight monetary policy as inflationary
expectations among households remain high, the bank's governor
Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday.
Nabiullina said it was important to cut interest rates
gradually. She said that inflation was on track to reach its
target of 4 percent by the end of 2017 even though wages in the
economy are rising faster than labour efficiency improves.
Nabiullina reiterated that the central bank was ready to
intervene in the currency market if needed. She said that the
chances of a drop in prices for oil, Russia's key export, to $25
per barrel was considered as low.
