MOSCOW Nov 3 Russia's central bank head, Elvira
Nabiullina, warned about the dangers of capping gains in the
rouble and defended the country's floating exchange rate.
Some Russian officials have spoken of the need to prevent
the rouble from strengthening too much in recent weeks in order
to keep domestic firms competitive and to rekindle growth.
The rouble collapsed to all-time lows in December following
Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict and a collapse in
global oil prices. It rebounded in the first few months of 2015.
"The exchange rate should remain floating," Nabiullina told
lawmakers in the lower house of parliament. "If we fix an upper
limit for the strengthening of the exchange rate, that is
fraught with negative consequences."
Russia floated the rouble a year ago but has been accused of
continuing to manage the rate by intervening irregularly on the
currency market.
Nabiullina reiterated that the central bank did not plan to
increase its foreign-currency reserves over the next three years
in its baseline scenario but said it could buy foreign currency
should oil prices rise according to its optimistic scenario.
She also said monetary policy had a limited influence on
stimulating economic growth and that the central bank's main
priority was fighting inflation.
"The decline of the Russian economy is currently predicated
on a combination of so-called cyclical and structural factors,
and the role of structural factors will gradually increase," she
said.
"Therefore the possibilities for monetary policy to
stimulate economic growth are limited."
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov separately told
lawmakers on Tuesday that his ministry expected the Russian
economy's contraction to "bottom out" in the fourth quarter of
this year.
Russia's economy is expected to contract by around 4 percent
in 2015, according to analysts polled by Reuters.
Economists remain pessimistic about the prospects for any
economic recovery, as the price of oil, Russia's main export,
stays depressed and the global economy is struggling.
(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya, Darya Korsunskaya and Oksana
Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning/Jeremy Gaunt)