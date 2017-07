MOSCOW, July 21 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Friday it had sent to prosecutors documents confirming its position on troubled Bank Yugra, where it has imposed a temporary administration.

Russia's top prosecutor had demanded earlier that the central bank reverse decisions to bring in temporary administrators to Bank Yugra and overturn a moratorium on creditor claims to the bank. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)