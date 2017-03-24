MOSCOW, March 24 Russian Central Bank Governor
Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday that a 25 basis point rate cut
was not necessarily the new norm, signalling that the bank would
keep all options open in future.
Speaking at a quarterly briefing, Nabiullina also said that
the central bank would take a decision on increasing its gold
and foreign exchange reserves when risks to its inflation target
disappeared.
The central bank aims to hit an inflation target of 4
percent by the end of this year. On Friday, the central bank cut
its key rate by 25 basis points to 9.75 percent and signalled
more cuts ahead.
(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Alexander Winning; Writing by
Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)