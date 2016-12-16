BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Dec 16 Russia's central bank will seek to diversify its reserves, the bank's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, told a news conference on Friday.
She also said that the bank's pessimistic scenario saw the oil price at $25 per barrel, adding that chances of this scenario are low. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: