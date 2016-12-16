MOSCOW Dec 16 Russia's central bank will seek to diversify its reserves, the bank's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, told a news conference on Friday.

She also said that the bank's pessimistic scenario saw the oil price at $25 per barrel, adding that chances of this scenario are low. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)