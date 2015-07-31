* Key rate cut by 50 bps to 11 pct as expected
* Bank warns on cooling economy, downplays inflation
* Rouble sinks after rate cut
(Adds context and comment)
By Jason Bush and Alexander Winning
MOSCOW, July 31 Russia's central bank cut its
key interest rate by 50 basis points to 11 percent on Friday, as
expected, citing a cooling economy that it said outweighed
inflation risks.
But mixed rhetoric accompanying the decision has added to
uncertainty about the bank's next moves. The bank has
effectively widened its options to respond either to a more
severe economic slump or a further slide in the rouble.
Both now seem more likely than they did in the first half of
the year. Oil prices briefly rebounded then, promising some
relief for Russia's economy and currency, battered by last
year's oil price slump and sanctions linked to the Ukraine
conflict.
The resulting financial stabilisation has let the bank cut
rates this year by a total of six percentage points, including
Friday's move. But a renewed oil price slump and global economic
jitters are complicating its job, fuelling a renewed sell-off in
the rouble - which weakened further after the latest rate cut.
In its accompanying statement, the bank played down a recent
pick-up in inflation, focusing instead on the economic downturn,
which the bank said may lead it to revise down its output
forecasts.
"The balance of risks shifts towards the considerable
economic cooling despite a slight increase in inflation risks,"
the bank said.
But the bank also removed a phrase saying that it was ready
to lower rates in line with falling inflation in future. Some
analysts interpreted that as a sign it may now be more cautious
about rate cuts.
"The central bank removed the phrase about lowering rates in
future, in order to reserve the possibility of omitting a rate
cut at the September meeting," VTB Capital economist Alexander
Isakov said.
ING economist Dmitry Polevoy saw the statement as confirming
a dovish bias to policy, with the bank shifting towards its more
pessimistic outlook that assumes continued low oil prices.
"Even though the short-term turbulence in the rouble due to
the lower oil price may keep the CBR cautious, we think the
trend for the key rate is clearly down," he said.
ROUBLE SLIDE
Analysts had expected a cautious half-point cut rather than
a bigger one because a recent slide in the rouble threatens to
reignite inflation. But the rouble, already down
over 1 percent before the central bank decision, still fell
after the cut.
At 1245 GMT the rouble was down around 1.5 percent on the
day at 60.60 against the dollar.
Nicholas Spiro, managing director at Spiro Sovereign
Strategy, criticised the decision to cut rates with inflation
high and the rouble weak.
"This chips away further at the credibility of the Russian
central bank," he said. "The prudent course of action would have
been to leave rates on hold."
The rouble fell sharply even though the central bank also
said separately that its suspension of forex purchases would
support the rouble in the third and fourth quarters - implying
the suspension will continue for months.
The bank had been buying up to $200 million on the forex
market daily, but halted the purchases this week - a signal that
it is worried about the rouble's weakness.
"The decision to stop FX purchases announced on July 29
indicated that the CBR does not want the exchange rate to go
lower than 60-65," Alfa Bank economist Natalia Orlova said.
"If oil prices deteriorate further, or there is additional
flight to the dollar, we believe that the CBR might keep the
policy rate unchanged in 2015."
Inflation, meanwhile, accelerated to 15.8 percent as of July
27, up from 15.3 percent in June. The bank said that was
temporary result of utility tariff increases and inflation would
fall to 7 percent in July 2016 and to 4 percent in 2017, meeting
the bank's target.
The bank appeared much more worried about economic growth.
An unexpectedly severe contraction in domestic demand in the
first half of 2015, it said, meant that it may lower its output
forecast for a 3.2 percent GDP contraction in 2015.
"The scenario with oil prices remaining below $60 per barrel
for a long time is more probable than it was in June," the bank
said.
