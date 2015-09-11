* Russia key rate held at 11 pct

MOSCOW, Sept 11 The Russian central bank left its main lending rate on hold as expected on Friday, for now putting concerns about stubbornly high inflation before worries about a slumping economy.

The bank left its policy rate unchanged at 11 percent, following five successive cuts this year that have reduced the rate by six percentage points after an emergency hike to 17 percent last December.

The decision to hold rates steady underscores the harsh policy dilemmas facing Russia as it simultaneously grapples with rising double-digit inflation and an economy in the throes of its deepest slump since 2009.

Analysts had widely anticipated Friday's decision following a slide in the rouble over recent weeks that is adding to inflation, and expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise its own rates, perhaps as early as next week.

In an accompanying statement and a three-year monetary policy strategy document also published on Friday, the bank painted a gloomy picture of economic prospects for the years ahead.

"It's important to understand that even in the best case, in the optimistic scenario, the Russian economy in the next few years will function in more difficult external conditions than before and will come up against complex challenges," central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said at a press conference after the meeting.

The bank predicted that oil prices would remain around $50 per barrel for at least the next three years, and saw annual gross domestic product returning to growth only in 2017.

It forecast GDP would decline by 3.9-4.4 percent in 2015 and by 0.5-1 percent in 2016, revising down previous forecasts.

"I would highlight the realism and pessimism of the statement, especially on growth," said Christopher Granville, managing director of London consultancy Trusted Sources.

The bank explained its decision to hold, notwithstanding the miserable growth outlook, by saying inflation and inflation expectations had been showing a clear upward trend because of the weaker rouble.

"Our take from the CBR comment is that the policy rate will remain frozen at 11 percent until at least the end of this year, and probably even later unless the situation on the global markets improves," Alfa Bank economist Natalia Orlova said in note.

GLOOMY EXPECTATIONS

In a further sign of gloomier expectations, the central bank has put on hold its policy of trying to replenish forex reserves announced earlier this year and implemented from May to July.

Nabiullina said that the bank would not try to replenish reserves as long as oil prices remain around $50 per barrel - implying that its previously announced target of $500 billion remains a distant prospect in the bank's base scenario.

Statements about the bank's reserves policy are closely watched as forex purchases would weigh further on the rouble by adding to heavy demand for already scarce foreign exchange.

The bank's worries about inflation have become more pronounced since the last meeting in July, when it played down inflation risks.

This time it said the weaker rouble would continue to put upward pressure on prices for several months, revising up its end-year inflation target to 12-13 percent from 10.8 percent previously.

Inflation was running at 15.8 percent on Sept. 7, unchanged from August and up from 15.6 percent in July, the bank said.

However, it also said inflation was expected to slow considerably in early 2016, falling to about 7 percent by September 2016.

The expected fall means that the central bank continued to hold out the prospect of more rate cuts once inflation is on a downward trend again.

"If the economic situation develops in line with the base-case forecast, then there is a window of opportunity to cut the key rate," Nabiullina said.

However, the bank's guidance on the future direction of rates remained cautious, sticking to language which leaves its options open to move rates up or down or leave them on hold.

"The Bank of Russia will make decisions on its key rate based on the changing balance of inflation risks and the risks of economy cooling," it said in its rates statement.

Dmitry Polevoy, chief Russia economist at ING Bank, said: "When you don't know what will be next in the markets, doing nothing is not the worst behaviour."