MOSCOW May 16 The Russian central bank believes cutting its key rate now would not lead to economic growth, the bank's First Deputy Governor Dmitry Tulin said on Monday.

The central bank has kept the key rate at 11 percent since last summer despite calls from some critics for a cut to revive economic growth, as it aims to meet its 4 percent inflation target by the end of 2017.

In a statement after its monthly decision in April, the central bank said a rate cut could take place at a "forthcoming" meeting should inflation risks abate.

Addressing the lower house of parliament on Monday Tulin said it was important not to rush with cutting interest rates and that softer monetary policy risked leading to stagnation with high inflation.

Russia's consumer price index rose 7.3 percent in April in year-on-year terms after rising 7.3 percent in March, but month-on-month inflation slowed to 0.4 percent in April from 0.5 percent in March.

The economy contracted by 1.2 percent in the first quarter, preliminary data from the statistics service showed on Monday, after contracting by 3.7 percent last year.

Central bank officials have said that some banks are lending to each other at rates lower than the key rate, showing monetary conditions are easing even without a key rate cut.

