MOSCOW, March 14 The Russian central bank kept
its key lending rates unchanged at a regular meeting on Friday,
after unexpectedly raising them two weeks ago when assets
tumbled on President Vladimir Putin's declaration he had the
right to invade Ukraine.
The one-week repurchasing agreement rate was kept at 7
percent, after the central bank hiked it by 150 basis points on
March 3 to stem capital flight from Russia.
"The Bank of Russia's priority is to contain the effect of
(the rouble's) exchange rate dynamics on inflation and to
maintain financial stability," the central bank said in a
statement.
"Hence, the Bank of Russia does not intend to lower the key
rate in the coming months."