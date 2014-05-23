(Adds background)

ST PETERSBURG, Russia May 23 Russia's central bank will lower interest rates when it is sure of meeting its 4 percent target for medium-term inflation, its governor Elvira Nabiullina told the St Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

Nabiullina said that inflation risks were now "quite serious," although by the end of the year price rises could ease to below or around 6 percent. Russian consumer price inflation rose by 7.3 percent year-on-year last month.

"We will analyse the situation this year and if the risks of financial instability and inflation expectations subside and we are confident that in the medium term we will get on the path of bringing inflation down gradually to (the) 4 percent target...we will look at the question of lower interest rates," she said.

The central bank raised its key rate by a cumulative 200 basis points to 7.5 percent in March-April to stem capital flight that followed Russia's intervention in Ukraine including its annexation of the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea.

