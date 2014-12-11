* Russia c.bank raises key rate to 10.5 pct
By Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Winning
MOSCOW, Dec 11 Russia's central bank raised its
main lending rate by one percentage point on Thursday but failed
to stop the rouble's slide or lift the gloom over an economy hit
by Western sanctions and falling oil prices.
The currency sank to new lows despite the second big rate
rise in two months and poses a growing challenge for President
Vladimir Putin, whose popularity is based on providing stability
and prosperity as well as his tough line in the Ukraine crisis.
The increase to 10.5 percent was in line with a Reuters poll
before the decision but inflation is picking up and analysts say
tougher action will be needed to convince investors Russia can
overcome its economic problems and stave off recession.
"This was the very minimum the central bank could deliver
given the slide in the rouble. We think further hikes are more
likely than not in 2015," said Neil Shearing, chief emerging
markets economist at Capital Economics.
The rouble's slide against the dollar has accelerated in the
last few months as the Western sanctions imposed over the
Ukraine crisis started to bite and the global oil price fell,
depriving the state budget of its main source of export revenue.
Putin remains popular and has shifted blame for the economic
problems on to the West, but he was criticised last week for
failing to produce a convincing rescue plan in a major speech.
"The bottom line is that Russia is on the sharp end of the
seemingly unending slide in oil prices, and there's very little
the central bank can do to counter the fallout," Nicholas Spiro,
managing director of Spiro Sovereign Strategy said in a note.
"Russia's monetary guardian is no longer a master of its own
fate."
GROWING CONCERN
The central bank had already announced a 1.5 percentage
point rise in October and said it would continue raising its key
rate if inflation risks increase, using much sterner language
than previously in a sign of its growing concern.
The bank's governor, Elvira Nabiullina, told a news
conference the bank expected capital outflows of up to $120
billion next year - there have been similar predictions for this
year - and that it could spend as much as $85 billion in 2015 to
defend the rouble, which it floated a month ago.
The bank has already spent over $75 billion defending the
rouble this year, including more than $5 billion this month,
depleting reserves which are now at around $416 billion.
"The Russian economy has come up against both external and
internal challenges," Nabiullina said. "The sensitivity of the
economy and especially financial markets is growing, and at any
moment the reaction could be excessive and unpredictable."
She said the bank saw the economy stagnating until the end
of 2016 but returning to growth of up to 1.2 percent in 2017, a
more positive assessment than that of the Economy Ministry,
which says the economy could contract by 0.8 percent next year.
Despite the bank's move, the rouble hit a historic low of
55.79 roubles per dollar on the Moscow Exchange.
PRESSURE BUILDS
The central bank has been under intense pressure to tighten
policy but has also had to weigh the additional burden that
higher lending rates put on Russia's sanctions-hit economy.
Inflation - often identified as Russians' main concern in
opinion polls - is also a growing problem. Annual inflation was
running at more than 9 percent in November and Nabiullina said
it could exceed 10 percent in the first quarter of 2015.
Thursday's rate rise means the bank has now raised its
one-week minimum auction repo rate by a cumulative 500 basis
points this year to 10.5 percent.
Many economists predict Russia's economy will slide into
recession next year, especially as Western sanctions show no
sign of being withdrawn soon.
Vladimir Kolychev, an economist at VTB Capital, said he
expected further measures from the central bank to address the
shortfall in foreign-currency liquidity, aggravated by sanctions
restricting Russian forms' access to international capital.
The central bank is considering offering banks forex loans
backed by non-market assets as collateral, Nabiullina said. It
earlier introduced new repo and swap instruments and tightened
rouble liquidity to limit "speculative" attacks on the currency.
(Additional reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, Vladimir Soldatkin and
Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Timothy Heritage and Sophie Walker)