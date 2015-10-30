* Russian central bank leaves key rate at 11 pct
MOSCOW, Oct 30 Russia's central bank left its
main lending rate on hold on Friday, for the second time in a
row, stressing inflation risks above worries about a stagnant
economy.
The decision leaves the bank's benchmark rate, the one-week
minimum auction repo rate, unchanged at 11 percent.
Russia faces painful policy dilemmas as it simultaneously
grapples with inflation running above 15 percent and an economy
set to slump by 4 percent this year with only meagre recovery
prospects in sight.
Low oil prices and Western sanctions over Russia's actions
in Ukraine have hit the economy, causing a slide in the rouble
that has stoked inflation while cutting household incomes and
spending.
Explaining its decision, the bank said in an accompanying
statement that it was "in recognition of persistent substantial
inflation risks".
A majority of analysts polled by Reuters had expected the
bank to hold rates, although a significant minority believed the
bank would make a half-point cut.
Analysts were also divided after the decision.
"It is amazing and disappointing how fine the CBR feels with
the slumping economy," Danske Bank economist Vladimir
Miklashevsky said.
"They seem to care more about inflation. They want to be 150
percent sure that the CPI will not accelerate while they do real
harm to future economic growth."
But Alfa Bank economist Natalia Orlova praised the bank's
resolve, arguing that inflation was now a bigger worry than
negative economic growth.
"The (U.S.) Fed's tightening schedule, and China's outlook
are external risk factors that might pressure the rouble
exchange rate and thus negatively affect inflation expectations
and the inflation trend," she said.
The bank estimated that inflation was running at 15.6
percent as of Oct. 26. However, it expected inflation to fall
below 7 percent by October 2016 because of moderately tight
monetary conditions and weak domestic demand.
Advocates of rate cuts drew comfort from a line in its
statement which said that as inflation falls in line with
forecast, the bank would continue lowering its benchmark rate.
Some analysts read that to mean that a rate cut was probable
at the next central bank meeting in December.
"We suppose that the rate will be lowered by 50 basis points
in December, if the situation on the currency market remains
stable and if there won't be a high probability of the Federal
Reserve increaing rates at its Dec. 16 meeting," Renaissance
Capital economist, Oleg Kouzmin, said.
However, the central bank also made clear that a future
decision to cut rates would be at "one of its forthcoming
meetings" - not necessarily the next one in December.
It also said that its future decisions would be guided by
the balance between inflation risks and the risks of the economy
cooling, a form of words it has used before to signal it intends
to leave its options open.
