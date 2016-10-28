* Bank says necessary to hold rate till year-end
* Says may cut rate in Q1-Q2 of 2017
* Says on track to reach inflation target by end-2017
MOSCOW, Oct 28 Russia's central bank kept its
key interest rate unchanged at 10 percent on
Friday, but said it might cut rates in the first or second
quarter of next year.
The central bank, which has twice cut its key rate this
year, said in a statement on its website it would hold the key
rate at 10 percent until the end of 2016.
"The Bank of Russia will assess inflation risks and
compliance of economic performance and inflation with the
baseline scenario when it makes its key rate decision in the
upcoming months," it said.
Consumer inflation in Russia slowed to 6.2 percent as of
late October, down from 6.4 percent in September.
With moderately tight monetary policy, the bank forecasts
that annual growth in consumer prices will be less than 4.5
percent in October 2017, dropping to its target of 4 percent by
the end of that year.
But the bank warned there were still a risk that its target
might not be met because of domestic inflation expectations, a
possible weakening in household saving, and higher real wages
not supported by any rise in labour productivity.
The next rate setting meeting will be accompanied by a news
conference with Elvira Nabiullina, the central bank governor,
and is scheduled for Dec. 16.
(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, Lidia Kelly, Katya Golubkova and
Maria Kiselova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Katya
Golubkova/Andrew Osborn)