MOSCOW Nov 6 Sergei Shvetsov, the first deputy chairman of Russia's central bank, said on Friday he saw potential for a reduction in interest rates this year.

"There is potential for cutting rates just as there is a potential for a lowering of inflation by the end of the year. We will be watching these figures," he said in Shanghai at a forum of the Moscow and Shanghai Exchanges.

The central bank left its main lending rate on hold last week but said it would lower the rate as inflation comes down.

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Jack Stubbs)