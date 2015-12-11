MOSCOW Dec 11 Russia's central bank left its
main interest rate on hold at 11 percent on Friday, saying it
recognised growing inflation risks and that risks of economic
cooling remained.
"As inflation slows down in line with the forecast and on
condition inflation risks recede, the Bank of Russia will
continue with a downward revision of its key rate, to be decided
at one of its forthcoming Board of Directors meetings," the bank
said in a statement on its website.
Economists had expected the central bank to leave its
one-week minimum auction repo rate unchanged, extending a pause
in the monetary easing cycle.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning, Katya Golubkova, Maria
Kiselyova, Elena Fabrichnaya and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by
Christian Lowe)