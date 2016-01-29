MOSCOW Jan 29 Russia's central bank left its
main interest rate on hold at 11 percent on Friday,
saying that the recent oil price slump had produced a higher
risk of inflation.
It said it did not rule out a tightening of its monetary
policy and added that the deterioration in global commodity
markets would require a further adjustment of the Russian
economy.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected no change in
rates, since easing monetary policy could have exacerbated a
bout of rouble weakness.
