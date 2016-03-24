BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
MOSCOW, March 24 The governor of Russia's central bank, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Thursday that Russia's key rate would be cut as inflation and inflation risks fall. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning)
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance