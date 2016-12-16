BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction Q1 standalone loss narrows
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Dec 16 Real interest rates in Russia remain high and credit activity is still weak, Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina told a news conference on Friday.
She said that the situation with problem loans is gradually stabilising, and that the central bank was carefully monitoring retail lending. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* Q1 standalone net loss EGP 22.4 million versus loss of EGP 24.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rfLMOy) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m) Further company coverage: