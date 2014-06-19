MOSCOW, June 19 The Russian central bank will
provide refinancing loans for banks secured against investment
projects at a floating rate determined as 1 percentage point
below the central bank key rate, the bank's Governor Elvira
Nabiullina said.
"The key rate minus 1 percent - this is the rate at which we
will provide liquidity to commercial banks," she said in
comments cleared for publication on Thursday and referring to
refinancing that is secured against investment projects.
The refinancing is a new central bank programme that is
aimed at providing cheap long-term investment finance.
The key rate is presently 7.5 percent, implying a 6.5
percent interest rate on such long-term loans to banks.
"As far as the money which will be received by end
borrowers, there the rate will be the key rate plus 1 percentage
point," she added.
Nabiullina also said that the central bank supports an
Economy Ministry proposal whereby the limit for central bank
refinancing for one investment project would be capped at 20
billion roubles ($579.34 million).
The central bank has said that to begin with the overall
limit on the volume of such loans will be 50 billion roubles.
($1 = 34.5218 Russian Rubles)
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva,; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing
by Lidia Kelly)