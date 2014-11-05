MOSCOW Nov 5 Russia's central bank said on Wednesday it would introduce a new 12-month foreign exchange repo auction aimed at providing stability to the Russian banking system and reducing the pressure on the rouble.

It said in a statement the first auction would take place between Nov. 10 and 20, with a limit of $10 billion, and the minimum rate on all forex repo instruments would be equal to LIBOR plus 1.5 percentage points. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)