MOSCOW Nov 17 The Russian central bank drew
demand of just $87.7 million at its first 12-month forex repo
auction on Monday, far short of the $10 billion maximum size,
which it said showed that a deficit of foreign currency had been
addressed.
The central bank scrapped direct daily interventions in the
foreign exchange market when it floated the rouble a week ago,
and has said the new repo will be its main instrument for forex
market operations.
The rouble showed little reaction, holding steady after
falling 0.3 percent against the dollar in early trading.
Some analysts had expected that a successful auction would
support the Russian currency, which has tumbled in recent weeks,
by providing banks with an alternative to buying dollars and
euros on the currency market.
Rosbank analyst Yury Tulinov said low demand probably
reflected banks' reluctance to commit collateral which they may
need to borrow roubles from the central bank instead. Rouble
liquidity typically tightens near year-end.
The central bank "hoped that this facility would be
convenient for market participants, but once again they said
'No, thank you!" Tulinov said.
The central bank's more positive interpretation was that the
$30 billion it spent last month to break the rouble's fall
meant there was no longer a deficit of foreign currency in the
market.
Tulinov said there was some truth in that explanation,
although the fact that banks continue to raise expensive dollar
funding from corporate deposits showed forex remains scarce.
He said the auction was likely to be "moderately negative"
for the rouble, adding: "All of the focus of investors right now
is much less on this technical shortage of dollars in Russia...
and much more on the oil prices which are below $80."
At a separate auction on Monday, the central bank sold
$312.4 million at a 28-day dollar repo auction, more than in
previous weeks but still well below the $1.5 billion limit.
