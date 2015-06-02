BRIEF-Healthcare Trust of America prices 47.5 mln class A common shares at $28.50/shr
* Healthcare Trust of America announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock
MOSCOW, June 2 Russia's central bank halted its one-year foreign exchange repo because current market conditions do not require it, the bank;s First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudaeyva said on Tuesday.
The central bank stopped the one-year repo as of June 1.
Yudaeyva said that if a need arises, the central bank will bring back the tool. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)
NEW YORK, May 2 The Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday approved a request to trade quadruple-leveraged exchange-traded funds, marking a first for the growing market for such products in the United States.