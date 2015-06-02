MOSCOW, June 2 Russia's central bank halted its one-year foreign exchange repo because current market conditions do not require it, the bank;s First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudaeyva said on Tuesday.

The central bank stopped the one-year repo as of June 1.

Yudaeyva said that if a need arises, the central bank will bring back the tool. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)