MOSCOW Oct 29 The Russian central bank said on Wednesday it had provided $201.2 million at its first 28-day dollar repo auction.

The repo was provided at an average yield of 2.4039 percent.

The auction was the first to be held under a scheme to provide up to $50 billion in foreign currency repos to banks to offset a shortage of foreign currency liquidity. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)