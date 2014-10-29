(Corrects spelling of analyst's surname in paragraph 10)

* Banks bid for $201 million out of $1.5 billion on offer

* Interest rate of 2.4039 pct seen as pricy, deterring bids

* Analyst says scheme can't meet real demand for forex

By Jason Bush and Alexander Winning

MOSCOW, Oct 29 A debut auction of forex repos by Russia's central bank on Wednesday met with lacklustre demand, with analysts saying banks were deterred from taking up the offer by a relatively high interest rate and short-term nature of the instrument.

The $50 billion repo programme is seen as one of the steps to shore up the rouble, which has been plunging as a result of falling oil prices and the impact of Western sanctions imposed over Ukraine, at a time when Russian companies need billions of dollars to pay impending foreign debt payments.

The central bank has said that the scheme will "help smooth a possible rise in volatility of the exchange rate".

By providing an alternative source of dollars and euros, the repos - loans that are collateralised by banks' holdings of securities - should help reduce demand for forex on the currency market, reducing the selling pressure on the rouble.

But there was little to suggest any thirst for dollars at Wednesday's auction, with banks bidding for only $201.2 million - a fraction of the $1.5 billion that was an offer.

"Quite clearly $200 million looks quite tiny," said Maxim Korovin, fixed income analyst at VTB Capital. "I honestly think that a lot of banks were discouraged by the pricing - 2.4 (percent) for just one month looks a lot. Given that it was collateralised, the spread over LIBOR should not be high."

The average yield was 2.4039 percent. The central bank had earlier set a minimum yield of 2.4035, determined as a spread of 2.25 percentage points above the dollar London Interbank Rate (LIBOR).

Korovin also said that limited demand for the new facility reflected heavy interventions by the central bank to defend the rouble, providing a steady flow of dollars into the market that dwarfs the amount available from the new repo facility.

So far this month the central bank has expended over $20 billion in forex reserves, with daily amounts of $2-2.5 billion typical in recent days.

Vladimir Evstifeev, an analyst at Bank Zenit, said that the lack of demand had less to do with the terms of the instrument, and more with the fact that by their nature the repos cannot address the fundamental causes of the forex shortage.

"The main buyers of foreign currency at the moment are big banks, which are accumulating liquidity for companies which need to repay foreign debts in the months ahead," he said.

"So in such conditions the foreign currency repo mechanism can do nothing to help stop the weakening of the rouble, because it isn't able to address the real demand for currency."

PLAN B?

The role of the forex repos may nevertheless increase in future. From the start of next year the central bank plans to cease its regular interventions in the currency market when it allows the rouble to float, cutting off one of the major sources of forex.

The central bank has said it is willing to lend up to $50 billion under through the new facility by the end of 2016, with the weekly limit set at $3.5 billion. The weekly limit includes$1.5 billion for 28-day repos and $2 billion for 7-day ones.

The bank has also said that, under pressure from banks, it is considering extending the terms of such repos to include 1-3 year repos - much longer time frames than the one-week and 28-day repos now on offer.

However, neither the newly-launched facility nor talk of additional ones has done much to arrest the slide in the Russian currency. On Wednesday the rouble fell by around 1 percent against both the dollar and the euro to new record lows.

Most analysts believe that the central bank will soon take more steps to defend the currency, including a rise in interest rates on Friday when the bank's board meets.

The bank has raised its key lending rate three times this year, by a cumulative 250 basis points to 8 percent. Analysts are now betting on a further 50-100 basis point rise on Friday.

"The ongoing rouble slide and inflation acceleration has made it all but impossible for the CBR not to hike on Oct. 31," Citi economist Ivan Tchakarov said in a note. (Reporting by Jason Bush, Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Mark Heinrich)