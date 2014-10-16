MOSCOW Oct 16 Russia's central bank said on Thursday it would introduce new foreign currency repos at the end of the month in dollars and euros to help banks manage their short-term foreign currency liquidity.

The bank said in a statement: "The aggregate maximum amount of debt on repo transactions in foreign currency is set by the Bank of Russia in the amount equivalent to $50 billion for the period until the end of 2016."

The bank said that the minimum rates on the forex repos would be set at LIBOR plus 2 percentage points for the 1-week repo and LIBOR plus 2.25 percentage points for the 28-day repo. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)