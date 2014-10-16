* Rouble hammered by sanctions, falling oil
MOSCOW, Oct 16 Russia's central bank said on
Thursday it would start pumping more dollars and euros into the
market by the end of the month to support the toppling rouble,
but analysts said the measure was not enough to relieve the
pressure on the Russian currency.
The central bank will start holding weekly foreign currency
repos, for one week and for 28 days, aiming to provide as much
as $3.5 billion worth of foreign currency at the first two
auctions and up to $50 billion in total by the end of 2016.
The rouble has been hammered by Western sanctions imposed
over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis and by falling oil
prices, which are at their lowest in four years. Russia gets
around half of its federal budget revenues from oil and gas
receipts.
Corporations and banks need to refinance around $50 billion
in foreign debt in the fourth quarter of this year and Russians
are growing increasingly worried about the fate of the rouble.
The result has been a market shortage of foreign currency,
estimated by analysts at more than $10 billion.
"With oil prices falling and capital outflows continuing, we
suspect the central bank will be forced to extend (its
programme) in the months ahead," said Neil Shearing, chief
emerging markets economist at Capital Economics in London. "As
such, any market impact is likely to be small."
The rouble has repeatedly hit record lows this month.
On Thursday, it was trading some 20 percent weaker against the
dollar and 13 percent weaker against the euro since the start of
the year.
LENDER OF LAST RESORT
The central bank will hold its first 28-day repo on Oct. 29
and will then hold a one-week repo auction the following day, it
said in a statement.
The bank said the minimum rates on the forex repos would be
set at LIBOR plus 2 percentage points for the 1-week repo and
LIBOR plus 2.25 percentage points for the 28-day repo.
"These operations are aimed at further empowering credit
institutions to manage their own short-term currency liquidity,"
the central bank said in its statement.
But analysts said the forex repos were priced at
above-market rates. "The measure is very much needed, although
the rates do not look like market rates," said Oleg Kouzmin, an
economist at Renaissance Capital bank in Moscow.
"The question is when the terms of the central bank's forex
repos become attractive - that could become a condition for $50
billion to flow into the market. One needs to look at foreign
debt redemption and oil prices - there is great uncertainty
there."
The sanctions over Ukraine are unlikely to be removed until
the prospects for peace in Ukraine improve significantly. They
have driven demand for dollars sharply higher as Russian
companies are locked out of international capital markets.
Pavel Demeshchik, a currency dealer at ING Eurasia bank in
Moscow, said the market was hungry for foreign currency.
"They will take (it) at even higher rates," he said.
The central bank has let the rouble decline gradually.
Although it has spent more than $9 billion this month to defend
the currency, it uses a mechanism that both limits its market
interventions and allows for a step-by-step fall in the rouble.
"The CBR is not aiming to plug the FX funding gap stemming
from the sanctions or fundamental deterioration of external
trade conditions from the falling oil price but rather provide
an emergency facility to reduce risks of extreme market stress,"
Dmitry Polevoy, an ING Bank economist, said in e-mailed
comments.
The central bank said it will decide on the limit for the
auctions on a weekly basis, but that the $50 billion limit is to
last for more than two years.
"The relatively low limits on these auctions are unlikely to
allow the Russian currency to shrug off all its immediate
problems," said Vladimir Evstifeev, an analyst at Bank Zenit in
Moscow.
Some analysts see the repo auctions as a facility that could
allow the central bank to use less of its gold and foreign
currency reserves to prop up the rouble. The reserves stood at a
hefty $451.7 billion by the end of last week but have been
edging lower for several weeks.
"We argued that ... the authorities would have to use their
forex reserves to help the private sector service its debts, and
repo auctions such as the one announced today are precisely the
mechanism for doing this," Shearing of Capital Economics said.
"But despite the impressive headline figure, this programme
is actually quite limited."
