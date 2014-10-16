* Rouble hammered by sanctions, falling oil

* Central bank to sell up to $3.5 bln at first forex repo auctions

* Bank to cap forex repos at $50 bln by end of 2016

* Analysts: repos not enough to relieve rouble pressure (Writes through, adds analyst reaction)

By Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly

MOSCOW, Oct 16 Russia's central bank said on Thursday it would start pumping more dollars and euros into the market by the end of the month to support the toppling rouble, but analysts said the measure was not enough to relieve the pressure on the Russian currency.

The central bank will start holding weekly foreign currency repos, for one week and for 28 days, aiming to provide as much as $3.5 billion worth of foreign currency at the first two auctions and up to $50 billion in total by the end of 2016.

The rouble has been hammered by Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis and by falling oil prices, which are at their lowest in four years. Russia gets around half of its federal budget revenues from oil and gas receipts.

Corporations and banks need to refinance around $50 billion in foreign debt in the fourth quarter of this year and Russians are growing increasingly worried about the fate of the rouble. The result has been a market shortage of foreign currency, estimated by analysts at more than $10 billion.

"With oil prices falling and capital outflows continuing, we suspect the central bank will be forced to extend (its programme) in the months ahead," said Neil Shearing, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics in London. "As such, any market impact is likely to be small."

The rouble has repeatedly hit record lows this month. On Thursday, it was trading some 20 percent weaker against the dollar and 13 percent weaker against the euro since the start of the year.

LENDER OF LAST RESORT

The central bank will hold its first 28-day repo on Oct. 29 and will then hold a one-week repo auction the following day, it said in a statement.

The bank said the minimum rates on the forex repos would be set at LIBOR plus 2 percentage points for the 1-week repo and LIBOR plus 2.25 percentage points for the 28-day repo.

"These operations are aimed at further empowering credit institutions to manage their own short-term currency liquidity," the central bank said in its statement.

But analysts said the forex repos were priced at above-market rates. "The measure is very much needed, although the rates do not look like market rates," said Oleg Kouzmin, an economist at Renaissance Capital bank in Moscow.

"The question is when the terms of the central bank's forex repos become attractive - that could become a condition for $50 billion to flow into the market. One needs to look at foreign debt redemption and oil prices - there is great uncertainty there."

The sanctions over Ukraine are unlikely to be removed until the prospects for peace in Ukraine improve significantly. They have driven demand for dollars sharply higher as Russian companies are locked out of international capital markets.

Pavel Demeshchik, a currency dealer at ING Eurasia bank in Moscow, said the market was hungry for foreign currency.

"They will take (it) at even higher rates," he said.

The central bank has let the rouble decline gradually. Although it has spent more than $9 billion this month to defend the currency, it uses a mechanism that both limits its market interventions and allows for a step-by-step fall in the rouble.

"The CBR is not aiming to plug the FX funding gap stemming from the sanctions or fundamental deterioration of external trade conditions from the falling oil price but rather provide an emergency facility to reduce risks of extreme market stress," Dmitry Polevoy, an ING Bank economist, said in e-mailed comments.

The central bank said it will decide on the limit for the auctions on a weekly basis, but that the $50 billion limit is to last for more than two years.

"The relatively low limits on these auctions are unlikely to allow the Russian currency to shrug off all its immediate problems," said Vladimir Evstifeev, an analyst at Bank Zenit in Moscow.

Some analysts see the repo auctions as a facility that could allow the central bank to use less of its gold and foreign currency reserves to prop up the rouble. The reserves stood at a hefty $451.7 billion by the end of last week but have been edging lower for several weeks.

"We argued that ... the authorities would have to use their forex reserves to help the private sector service its debts, and repo auctions such as the one announced today are precisely the mechanism for doing this," Shearing of Capital Economics said.

"But despite the impressive headline figure, this programme is actually quite limited." (Additional reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya, Oksana Kobzeva and Vladimir Abramov; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Larry King)