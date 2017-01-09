(Adds details)
MOSCOW Jan 9 Russia's central bank reinstated
the Japanese yen in its international reserves in the second
quarter of 2016, while cutting back on the share of euros, the
bank said on Monday.
The central bank said it held 2.4 percent of its foreign
currency reserves in yen as of June 30, 2016, after
mentioning no holdings of the Japanese currency as of March 31
in its previous quarterly report.
Previously, the central bank, which discloses its foreign
currency reserves structure with a lag of six months, had
reported having less than 1 percent of its reserves stored in
yen-denominated assets.
The share of dollars in Russia's currency reserves
rose to 48.3 percent as of June 30, 2016, up from 47 percent as
of late March 2016, the central bank's data showed on Monday.
The share of euros in the reserves declined to 35.7
percent as of late June, down from 39.1 percent seen in late
March, while the share of the British pound went down to
8.8 percent from 9.3 percent.
Canadian dollar assets accounted for 3.7 percent of
Russian foreign-currency assets as of mid-2016, versus 3.5
percent three months before.
The share of the Australian dollar remained unchanged
over the second quarter at 1.1 percent and the share of the
Chinese yuan also stood unchanged at 0.1 percent.
Russia joined a small group of countries, most of them in
Asia, which purchased the Chinese currency for their reserves in
late 2015 in an attempt to diversify its strategic holdings of
foreign assets.
(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhny; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh;
Editing by Christian Lowe)