MOSCOW, June 4 The central bank provided the following figures for its gold and foreign exchange reserves on Thursday (in billion dollars): Latest week 356.5 Previous week 360.5 End-2014 385.5 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by Katya Golubkova)