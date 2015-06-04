BRIEF-Onesavings Bank reports strong Q1 performance
* OneSavings Bank plc, the specialist lending and retail savings group, today issues its trading update for the period from the 1(st) January 2017 to date.
MOSCOW, June 4 The central bank provided the following figures for its gold and foreign exchange reserves on Thursday (in billion dollars): Latest week 356.5 Previous week 360.5 End-2014 385.5 NOTE - The reserves include monetary gold, special drawing rights, reserve position at the IMF and foreign exchange. For full reserves history click on www.cbr.ru (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by Katya Golubkova)
* OneSavings Bank plc, the specialist lending and retail savings group, today issues its trading update for the period from the 1(st) January 2017 to date.
* Said on Tuesday that Q1 revenue at 135.5 million lira ($38.38 million) versus 129.6 million lira year ago